|
|
Trinidad "Trini" Moad Snow
1925 - 2020
On a beautiful fall day, September 15, 1925, on the porch of the Basque Boarding House in Jordan Valley, Oregon, a daughter was born to Jose (Mendi) Goiri from Ereno, Viscaya, Spain and Pilar Arriola Goiri of Elanchove, Viscaya, Spain.
Being the oldest of four siblings: brother John, sister Lydia and brother George, Amuma (Basque for grandma) enjoyed her childhood raised on various farms in the Boise Valley, before starting her education in Marsing, Idaho. Graduating in 1943 from Marsing High School, the former cheerleader worked various jobs to earn enough money to attend nursing school.
Graduating from Mercy Hospitals three-year school with best friend, Maxine Robbins Shields Maybon, the two embarked on a decades-long career that spanned the globe. After World War II, she worked for Dr. William Ross before starting her 35-plus year career at Mercy Hospital in Nampa. Due to her "get things done" attitude, she was selected by the hospital to attend Cornell Medical Center in New York to learn new skills in the treatment of coronary heart disease. Returning to Idaho, she taught many nurses in ICU procedures and helped designed many coronary care units in the State of Idaho. World travel with best friend "Aunt Max" Maxine Maybon, found them training in Russia, France, Germany, England and attending seminars in most of the states in the U.S.
Amuma treated thousands of patients and rarely did a day pass when someone hadn't called or visited with her concerning health issues or needed her advice. One of her favorite stories was treating a cowboy who hurt his foot at the Snake River Stampede. Well, the cowboy was Gene Autrey the movie star, and their friendship resulted in his invitation to Amuma and Bill to visit him at his movie location in California.
Never one to miss a party, Trini Goiri and Bill Moad planned their wedding day to be New Year's Eve 1948. From this union came four half Basque boys: Bill, Mike, Sam and Pete. The fun was about to begin for the young family as mom and dad attended thousands of sporting events, concerts and community activities the family participated in.
Amuma was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed any type of sporting events, rooting hard for her team or favorite players. At one of her son's baseball tournament awards presentation, she was awarded "The Best Umpire from the Bleachers" from the Umpire Association. It's no wonder if you ever witnessed Amuma cheer at a sporting event.
Golf was one of her passions in life. She was Past President of the Women's Association in Nampa, a member of the Nampa Golf Commission and a Director of the Mercy Hospice Golf Tournament. Amuma was also a Hole Marshall at the U.S. Open, held in Pebble Beach and was selected to work of the famous 18th hole!
Nampa Elks Golf, "Over the Hill Gang" golf and Basque Women's golf tournament were just a few of the events that brought great pleasure to her.
Her Basque heritage was a source of pride in her life and she embraced the culture in her activities. Basque dances, picnics, reunions, belonging to groups such as Caldwell Euzkaldunak, the Boise and Homedale Basque clubs, just to name a few.
Many a time, Amuma would receive calls or visits from Basque folks who needed her to interpret for them when requiring hospitalization or simply needed her to communicate on their behalf due to language difficulties. Due to her efforts, nursing skills and tireless charity work, she was selected to be a "Portrait of Distinguished Citizen" award winner on September 17, 1989; Amuma was very humbled with this recognition and proud to received it.
1985 was a sad day for the family as her husband Bill passed away. Not one to dwell on sadness or depression, she continued her nursing career, traveled with friends and embraced being Amuma to her grandchildren. 1999 brought another sad day to the family, as son Sam Moad passed away.
Amuma met Gerald (Jerry) Snow from Moscow and quickly became an Idaho Vandal. After a few years of courtship, they married and began their lives traveling to Vandal games, golfing, traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Mexico and Spain, while spending their winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Gerald passed away in 2010.
Widowed for the second time, Amuma does what she does best, and continued with her golf life, traveling with friends and attending many Basque dinners and charity events. Amuma played golf two to three times a week, met friend John Cramer, and continued their friendship, golfing and traveling for the last few years.
Survived by sons Bill (Kendra), Mike (Cathy) and Pete (Katie); sister Lydia Black of Boise; sister-in-law Jo Goiri of Kennewick; daughter-in-law Lana Moad of Nampa; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Jose and Pilar, two brothers John and George, her son Sam, and husbands Bill Moad and Gerald Snow.
Memorials may be made to Caldwell Euzkaldunak Basque Charities, P.O. Box 258, Huston, Idaho 83630
Due to the current restrictions on gathering, a public memorial Mass will be celebrated later this summer. Time and date will be published at that time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020