Trisha Maries Walker Harris1985-2020Trisha Marie Walker Harris (born 11-22-85 in Walnut Creek, California) passed away 8-21-20 in Boise, Idaho due to complications from a surgery. Trisha was born with a tender heart, full of kindness, which she shared generously with all who crossed her path including her love of animals. She graduated from Borah High School in 2004 then graduated from BYU later, but was a BRONCO at heart! She grew up in the Bel Air Ward (formerly known as the 18th Ward) in the Boise West Stake. Trisha always made a positive impact in her community and those she worked with and loved her work family at Roady's Internet Truckstop, Special Olympics, Cub/Girl Scouts and Make-A-Wish Foundation.. In 2005, Trisha married John A. Harris, and became the mother of John's daughter, Alissia--who she later formally adopted. In 2007, Alissia was joined by a little sister, Kaylee, and a third sister, Dannielle in 2015. The family lived in Texas for a brief time, where they were sealed in the Dallas Texas temple. Trisha was loved by many and will be missed by all! Thank you to all who cared for her during her last few weeks at St. Luke's. Trisha is survived by her father, Kent. F. Walker, her mother, Cheryl A. Squires, her husband, John A. Harris, and daughters, Alissia M. Harris, Kaylee R. Harris, and Dannielle (Danni) V. Harris. She is also survived by six sisters and three, numerous nieces and nephews, and grandmother, Helen Lester. She is preceded in death by her step-father, Jerry L. Squires, and numerous grandparents.A viewing will be held Friday, September 4th from 6-8pm at Accent Funeral Home: 1303 N. Main St., Meridian, Idaho.The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5th at 10:15am (with a viewing at 9:00am) at the Weiser LDS Church: 300 E. Main St., Weiser, Idaho.The burial service will be held at the Emmett Cemetery 1205 N. Washington Ave, Emmett, Idaho.MASKS REQUIRED AT ALL SERVICESThe service may also be viewed virtually at:EVENT CODE: 22387