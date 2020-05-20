Tyler Darr Marron
Marron, Tyler Darr, 28, of Nampa passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at a local hospital. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 21st at 11:30 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live_videos/ Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read the obituary and leave remembrances for the family. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
