Marron, Tyler Darr, 28, of Nampa passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at a local hospital. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 21st at 11:30 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Friends are invited to join the family virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live_videos/ Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read the obituary and leave remembrances for the family. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian