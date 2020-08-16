Tyler John Harris

1985 - 2020

Tyler John (TJ) Harris, born February 28th, 1985 to parents Dale and Wendy Harris, died of complications of Covid 19 on August 9th, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.

Tyler deeply loved and was loved by his family and friends. He especially adored his little brother Tim and they became each other's best friend. When Tim was a baby, Tyler would offer to get him up from his nap by climbing into the crib and carrying (or dropping) him over the railing so he could play with him.

Tyler was an incredibly compassionate, gentle and kind person. When he was 3 years old he asked Jesus into his heart. He could tell whenever a friend or family member was sad and needed a hug, and it gave him great joy to bless others with gifts. A peacemaker, he always put the needs and feelings of others first in his life.

Tyler loved to snowboard, play softball, golf, go shooting with his brother and friends, ride motorbikes with his dad, and hang out with friends, especially his lifetime friend and roommate Taylor Killian. He also loved to spend time with his rescue black lab Summit.

No one could tell a joke better than Tyler. His humor was dry, quick and hysterical. He could make the whole room laugh. He loved his cousins Erin and Chelsea and nothing brought him more joy than teasing them relentlessly.

Tyler lived all of his life in the Boise area. He graduated from Capitol High School in 2003. He completed his associate degree in Diesel Mechanics at BSU. The last eight years of his career he worked at RC Willey.

In honor of Tyler and his trusted companion and friend Summit, please consider making a contribution to your local animal shelter.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate and honor Tyler.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers.



