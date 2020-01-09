|
|
V. Duane Jenkins
90
Vernon " Duane" Jenkins passed away December 28, 2019 at age 90.
Duane was born in Magna, Utah April 30, 1929 to Charles Vernon and Clara Ada Ferguson Jenkins. He married Pauline Lily Brown on August 10, 1949 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In 1951, Duane graduated from I.S.U. with a B.S. in Pharmacy. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Carla Woodland and Mary Lou Johnson, his wife Pauline Jenkins of 65 years Oct 2, 2014, his son Barry Jenkins May 25, 2017. Duane is survived by his daughter, Pam(Ken) Acuff of Boise, two brothers, two sisters, eleven grandchildren and several adopted grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan 11, 2020 at the Cloverdale Funeral Home chapel. 1200 N. Cloverdale Rd. Boise, Idaho. Viewing at 9 AM. Service at 10 AM. Graveside at 11 AM. View full tribute at Cloverdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 9, 2020