Van Kent Griffitts

1949 - 2020

Van Kent Griffitts, 70, of Eagle, Idaho, passed away on May 15, 2020 after a short, but hard fought battle with cancer. Kent was born in Nampa, Idaho on August 15, 1949 to Homer and Violet (Vanderford) Griffitts. Kent, in his own words, lived a charmed life and knew he was loved by his parents and brothers from the moment he was born. The family spent the first three years of Kent's life living in Vale, Oregon near his Adams cousins and Vanderford grandparents, creating a lifelong bond. Once back in Nampa, Kent grew up on Stadium Street where he could hear the sounds of the Friday night Nampa High School football games. He was a true athlete, going on to become the co-captain of the football team as well as competing in the 100 and 200 yard dashes in track. Kent was also a member of the high school debate team. Nampa High was where Kent met the love of his life, Linda Jolley. He graduated from high school in 1967 and considered himself lucky to be part of a class that remained close.

After high school, Kent went on to study Political Science at Idaho State University, graduating in 1971. Kent's interest in politics continued throughout his lifetime, and it was common to engage in a discussion with him that was both insightful and thought provoking. Upon graduation, Kent spent a year in service as a Vista Volunteer. Kent went on to join the Action Agency and eventually became the State Program Director of the Corporation for National and Community Service, from which he retired in 2013. Helping people was important to Kent, and he was able to live out this calling in his professional life. Of the many great programs he oversaw, the one closest to his heart was the Foster Grandparent Program for its ability to connect generations. He was the ultimate diplomat, always promoting the good in others.

Kent married Linda on December 14, 1974 and together they became parents to daughters, Abbey and Andrea. His love and dedication to his family was unending. Kent loved the outdoors and was adventurous at heart. He made travel a priority for the family. Annual trips to Redfish Lake and the Oregon Coast in addition to trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe were where special memories were made. You could often find Kent taking a swim and soaking up the sun or venturing out on a hike to find the hidden wonders of nature. In later years, annual trips for the entire family to McCall were where Kent shared his love of the mountains with his grandchildren, Chloe and Ryan. Kent also enjoyed golfing throughout the years, often taking golf trips with friends.

After retirement Kent became a true BSU football fan, attending home games rain or shine. Kent, along with his wife Linda, cared for their grandchildren during the day. He was the ultimate proud papa, making their health and happiness a top priority. He shared his love of music with them, often listening together at home or during rides in the car. Kent also looked forward to regular coffee meet ups with his high school buddies. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Linda, some of their favorite trips being to southern California, Banff, the Oregon Coast, Las Vegas, and Yellowstone.

Kent is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Abbey Griffitts and Andrea (Joel) Alexander, grandchildren Chloe and Ryan Alexander, brother Cliff (Connie) Griffitts, brother-in-law Gary (Julia) Jolley, sister-in-law Anneliese Griffitts, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kent was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Violet Griffitts and brother General Richard Griffitts. Kent will be remembered as a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. His gifts of compassion, wisdom, and zest for life will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho at a later date.



