Velma Arlene Brady
6/2/1938 - 9/9/2019
Velma Arlene Brady was born on June 2, 1938 to Victor Samuel Brady and Nora Hulda Hale. As an infant the family moved from Viola, Oregon to Hereford, Oregon where the family ranched. Velma started school in Unity, Oregon moving to Midvale, Idaho at the age of 12. She married William Eugene Wiggins, to this union was born Nancy (Dan) Jones, Robert (Melba) Wiggins, Lonnie (Cheryl) Wiggins and Judy (Larry) Joiner. She was proceeded in death by her parents Vic and Nora Brady, a grand-daughter Jenni Nau and her husband Gene.
Velma and Gene retired to Parma, Idaho where they enjoyed gardening and doing crafts. Mom loved the ranch life, having beef projects in 4-h and assisting all four children in 4-H and FFA projects. During the last few months of her life she joined her son on a side by side checking on his cattle. Velma had a keen since of humor, loving her family and the outdoors was her passion.
There will be no services, per her request.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019