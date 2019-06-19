Velma Eloise Wren

1931 - 2019

Velma Eloise Wren born as Velma Eloise Allred on February 24, 1931 in Arco, Idaho and passed away on June 15, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. She was born to Joseph Owen Allred and Lula Jackson Allred. She was the oldest of five children. Her siblings were Leland Allred, Jay Allred, Laron Allred, and Ilene Allred.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Lloyd Wren, parents and all of her siblings and all of her husbands siblings. She is survived by all 4 of her children, Sheila and Max Coy of Jerome, Daryle Wren of Melba, Lula Jo and Duane Halter from LaVerkin, UT, and Effie and Kenneth Dickerson of Nampa, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

We will miss her bright smile, one of a kind laughter, and her lamb's wool hair.

A Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Velma will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Canyon Building, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 121 No. Canyon St. in Nampa. There will be a viewing at the Church on Saturday from 1 – 1:45 PM. There will a viewing and visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So., Nampa – 208-442-8171 on Friday evening from 6:30 to 8 PM.

Velma asked that donations be made to:

Nampa 4th Ward Missionary Fund c/o Bishop Steve Adamson, 253 Holland Dr., Nampa, ID 83651

