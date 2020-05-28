Vera M. Barton
1935 - 2020
Vera M. Barton
December 4, 1935-May 25, 2020
Vera Barton, died Monday May 25, 2020 at Meadowview Nursing Home in Nampa, Idaho. She leaves behind her daughters Pam Gross, Connie Marll and her husband Mike, her son Danny Rhoads and his wife Tristin, grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Byron Barton, her children Kathy, Steve, Mike and Deb, her parents Pearl and Matthew King and her siblings. She was born in Caldwell Id. December 4, 1935. She spent most of her life in the Caldwell area where she raised her children.
A private celebration of life will be held for her family and close friends.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 28, 2020.
