Verla L. Boone

9/23/1924-12/3/2018

Robert I. Boone

2/11/1925-2/7/2019

With sadness we announce the passing but celebrate the lives of Bob and Verla. Two more souls from the Greatest Generation have left us.

For over 72 years this colorful twosome shared quick wit, good sense of humor and never minced words while calling things like they saw them. They enjoyed sports from horseracing, to football, to golf and playing tennis into their eighties. They started each day with the crossword and word search puzzle and listened to the Big Band tunes.

Bob received a football scholarship to Stanford but WWII blocked his playing career. He served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army while Verla remained stateside as a real life Rosie the Riveter building planes for the cause. Bob served his hometown community of Alhambra, CA as a Firefighter until his retirement. Verla was an unorthodox homemaker, choosing to shag footballs and baseballs for her son over baking pies and cakes.

They leave behind daughter Kimberly (Steve) Obremski and grandson Cole and family, son Bruce (Coila) Boone and grandchildren Matthew, Michael and Julia and families. In the past six years nine great-grandchildren have been added.

Happy memories of these two sustain us now.