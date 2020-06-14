Verle Potter
1946 - 2020
Verle Bruce Potter, 74, of Boise, ID, passed away June 8, 2020, of natural causes at his home in Boise.
Verle was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Caldwell, ID. He was the youngest child of Clarence Joel Potter and Louise Allene Padget Potter. Verle grew up in Caldwell and attended Gem State Academy and Caldwell High School.
On Sept. 18, 1967, Verle and Loretta E. Jackson Potter were married in Caldwell. In 1969, they moved to Rt. 1, Nampa, ID, and Verle went to work for Shoemaker Trucking in Boise. He was a truck mechanic and shop foreman for 11 years.
Verle and Loretta had three children, Timothy Bruce Potter (Lisa) of Chehalis, WA, Kimberly Loretta Potter (Mark) of Boise, and Brian Lee Potter.
In 1979, the family moved to Napavine, WA, where Verle worked for Centralia Coal. In 1981, Verle went to southeast Alaska. He worked for several logging and construction companies for the next 29 years. For the past 10 years, Verle has worked in Nevada for Barrick Gold of North America.
Verle is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was in the Army National Guard, 1st Sqdn., 116th Armored Cav., Caldwell, ID.
Verle loved to travel and work in Alaska. He also loved to fish in Alaska. He would talk to anyone who was interested, for hours, about Alaska. He made many friendships in his Alaskan travels. Verle also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family in Alaska and at home.
Verle is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ronald Potter and his son Brian Potter (1998).
Verle is survived by his wife Loretta Potter (Lori), sister Marcene Potter Robertson of Caldwell, children Tim Potter and Kimberly Potter, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A viewing for Verle will be held Mon., June 15, from 6:00-8:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Graveside services will be held Tues., June 16, 3:00pm, at Canyon Hill Cemetery, 2024 N. Illinois Ave., Caldwell.
To offer condolences, go to Verle's tribute page at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Relyea Funeral Chapel
JUN
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
