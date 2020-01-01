|
Verlyn Dunn
May 12,1928 - December 26, 2019
Verlyn Glen Dunn, 91, was born May 12, 1928 in Bloomington, NE to Carl E. and Mable Anderson Dunn, and passed away at the home of his daughter-in-law in West Haven, UT on December 26, 2019.
At the age of 7 he moved with his family from Nebraska to Middleton, Idaho, where he grew up, eventually graduating from Caldwell High School in 1947. He attended one year of college at College of Idaho on a football scholarship.
He met the love of his life; Beth Carson and they married December 29, 1956 in Homedale, ID.
He began his truck-driving career in Mountain Home, ID for Armor Meats and eventually transferred to Pocatello with Garrett Freightlines where he worked for 38 years. Verlyn was extremely athletic and played whatever sport he could find time for. At age 55, his oldest son, Greg, turned him on to racquetball. That became his passion and he played for 25 years earning many titles including National Master's Racquetball Champion at the ripe young age of 75! He also bowled on numerous leagues and was bowling until the age of 89 when he became ill and was forced to give that up.
He had numerous friends and family throughout the United States, as he and Bethie were snowbirds and wintered in Quartzite, AZ and Death Valley, CA for 25 years. He loved life, living it to the fullest, he fought hard through many adversities, but most of all he loved his family. He has now been reunited with his beloved Bethie, his sons, Gregory and Timothy Dunn, his parents, and all of his siblings and others who have gone on before him.
He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Dunn, Pocatello, ID; his daughter-in-law, Linda Dunn, West Haven, UT; grandson, Brody, his wife, Jazibe (children Ariana and Isaac); granddaughter, Kassia, her husband, Jared Arrington (children Aubrey, Kensley and Landrey), Gerry Van Vliet his wife, Lisa of Louisiana (children Dylon, Adam, Gerritt and Jessica; Brett Van Vliet of Ogden, UT (children Avery and Oliver); and Brian Van Vliet, his wife, Adriana (children Sydney, Aspen, Dublin).
We would like to thank Legacy Home Health and Hospice for their loving care for the last 2 years; especially Sydney, Sara, Shannon and Crystal.
Per Dad's wishes, there will be no funeral, only a viewing on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Interment will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 pm in the Marsing/Homedale Cemetery, 4444 Cemetery Rd, Marsing, ID 83639.
Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020