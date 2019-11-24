|
|
Verna Clydine (Bethel) Williams
1926 - 2013
Clydine Williams, 94, passed away quietly in her sleep, on 13 November 2019.
Verna Clydine (Bethel) Williams was born in Butte, Montana on 4 November 1926 to Clyde and Sophia Bethel. She spent her childhood with her older sister Phyllis and younger brother Bill (William) living at Birch Creek beside the Owyhee River and not far from the now submerged town of Watson. The family eventually moved to Harper, Oregon where the family managed a store and later a gas station/motel located on Highway 20/26.
Clydine married Frank Medlin on 28 December 1940 in Weiser, Idaho. Her daughter Francie was born in April of 1943 and her son Thomas was born in August of 1944. Clydine and Frank were divorced in November of 1946 with Frank being awarded custody of the children. After going to court several times during the next ten years, Clydine was awarded custody of Francie and Tom in 1956.
During that same year, she met Leonard Williams. She was the Thunder to his Lightning (his nickname). The attendees of the wedding on 7 September 1957 didn't give it six months--when Len died in 2011, they would have celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Clydine was a woman of many talents. She worked as a secretary/office manager at Snake River Mutual and later Starline Equipment. An avid gardner, her garden was always prolific and fed not only she and Len but many friends and neighbors. She was also a keen fisherman and never meet a crappie she didn't want to catch and put in the freezer. She was also an enthusiastic rock hound. She and Len never left a "pretty rock" behind...no matter the size and/or weight.
Clydine is survived by her two children, Francie Bodkin (Richard) and Tom Medlin and five grandchildren; Dani Michelle, Catherine Louise, Julie, Kelly Suzanne and Michael. She is also survived by two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mom will be cremated and eventually be laid to rest with Len in the Owyhee country they both loved so much. No services are scheduled.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019