|
|
Vernita Louise Meier
April 20, 1931 – December 5, 2019
Vernita L. Meier, age 88, died December 5th, 2019 at Veranda Senior Living at Barber Station, Boise Idaho.
Vernita was born April 20, 1931, the oldest daughter of John & Leona Jagels. Her early years were spent on the Clover track south of Buhl Idaho on the family farm. She attended Sarringa School, Superior School and Clover Elementary School, where she received her confirmation in the Lutheran Faith. She graduated from Buhl High Schoolin 1949.
She married Loren M. Meier October 22nd, 1950. Together, they started their family and farmed south west of Buhl until Loren's accidental death in a hunting incident on Oct 4, 1961. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Shirley, Kendal and Kevin.
Vernita's life centered around raising and providing for her 3 children and her faith in God. She lived her Christian beliefs as a faithful steward of God's gifts. In her youth, she was a member of Clover Lutheran Church, once married, she & Loren attended Saint Johns Lutheran Church in Buhl Idaho until her relocation to Eagle ID in 2007 where Friendship Celebration in Meridian Idaho became her new church home.
Vernita is survived by her children, Shirley Buekelman of Caldwell, Kendal (Donna) Meier of Boise and Kevin (LeeAnn) Meier of Paul; she is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She loved visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they arrived. Upon retirement, Vernita enjoyed traveling with her parents, sister Arlene, brother Wayne (Judy) Jagels or whomever was up for anadventure!
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday December 12th, 2019 at Friendship Celebration, 765 W Chinden Blvd, Meridian Idaho. Private Family Internment will be at the Buhl Cemetery.
At Vernita's request, financial tributes can be made to Friendship Celebration memorial fund.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019