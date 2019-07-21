Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
2290 E. Warm Springs Ave
Boise, ID
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
Vernon Stoddard


1942 - 2019
Vernon Stoddard Obituary
Vernon Wilford Stoddard
1942 - 2019
Vernon Wilford Stoddard, 76, passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019. Vern was born November 20, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, to Vernon Nibley Stoddard and Dorothy Mae Johnson Stoddard. He served faithfully in the Great Lakes Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1962 to 1964. Thereafter, he attended Ricks College, where he met and married Darla Kay Gill on June 16, 1965, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army; shortly thereafter, he was sent to Vietnam to serve with the Army security agency in intelligence. He attended Brigham Young University, where he received a Bachelor's degree in education, specializing in industrial arts. Following graduation, he and his family relocated to Boise, Idaho, where he enjoyed teaching drafting and woodworking at East Jr. High. Later, he enjoyed working with high-risk students at Fort Boise. He loved woodworking, hunting, was an avid fisherman, and had a beautiful singing voice. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. You could always find him at a BYU football game or watching BYU sports on TV. He was preceded in death by his father, his mother, and his sister Joy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darla; his 6 children, Shawna (Curtis) Rigby, Michelle (Scott) Wardle, Tonya (Jason) Walton, Heidi Scott, Heather (Samuel) Rodriguez, and Robert (Kaitlyn) Stoddard; his beloved 21 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00am, at 2290 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise. Interment to follow at 1:00pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise.
In honor of his love for BYU, we invite you to wear blue and white to the services, if desired.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019
