Veronica "Ronnie" Burns

February 14, 1930 - April 20, 2019

A Valentine's Day baby born to Dominick and Aniela Budrewicz in Niagara Falls, NY in 1930, Weronika (Veronica) Irene (Budrewicz) Burns was also widely known out west as "Ronnie". As the story goes, Ronnie left New York at age 18 with a one-way bus ticket to California to find her place in life. Fortunately for us, she somehow lost her money, luggage and passage in eastern Idaho, where she initially took up as a nanny to get by. Soon after, she met Richard Burns and after a short courtship, they were married on September 24, 1948.

The couple had three boys over the ensuing years and Ronnie finally made it to California in 1965, albeit to visit Richard's sister in Sacramento. The family spent time in Strevell, Murtaugh, Burley and Buhl, Idaho in the early years, finally moving to Boise, Idaho in 1967.

Beyond keeping a home and raising/herding three growing boys, Ronnie was also working to support the family. She took measurements at a remote weather station in Strevell; she was an award winning reporter for the Buhl Herald; she worked for a propane gas company in Meridian, Idaho and finished her career in the student loan Department at then First Security Bank.

Ronnie lost Richard, her retired "state trooper" husband, who passed on in 2007. She lost her son, Jack Burns in 2012. Ronnie was also preceded in Death by all her Budrewicz siblings; Bernice, Genevieve, Edward, Peter, Stella and William.

Ronnie greatly enjoyed her family, friends, neighbors and particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a quick wit, was a very competitive pinochle player and socially engaged.

Ronnie will be greatly missed and is survived by sons Richard Burns (Margaret) and Jim Burns (Joie), grandchildren Jessica Prough (Luke), Jennifer Burns, Sean Fiocca, Heather Pieretti, Alison Pieretti, five great grandchildren, sister-in-laws Grace Jensen and Ginger Fox, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is scheduled for 1pm on April 26, 2019 at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at the Cloverdale Funeral Home reception room.

The family would like to thank the local management and staff of Plantation Place Assisted Living as well as the staff of the All Care Home Health and Hospice, all of who made Ronnie's life richer over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local Salvation Army, which Ronnie held in high regard. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 23, 2019