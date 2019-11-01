|
|
Chavez, Vicky B., 62, of Boise, passed away on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church Building located at 2650 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, on Sat., Nov. 2, at 4:00pm. Viewings will be held at 2:30 p.m., prior to the service, and 6:00-7:30 pm on Fri., Nov. 1, at the same location. For information about funeral services to be held on Mon., Nov. 4, in Utah and to read full obituary, go to
www.relyeafuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 1, 2019