Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
LDS Church Building
2650 S. Five Mile Rd.
Boise, ID
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
LDS Church
3200 W. 10206 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Church
3200 W. 10206 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Vicky B Chavez


1957 - 2019
Vicky B Chavez Obituary
Chavez, Vicky B., 62, of Boise, passed away on Mon., Oct. 28, 2019, at her home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at the LDS Church Building located at 2650 S. Five Mile Rd., Boise, on Sat., Nov. 2, at 4:00pm. Viewings will be held at 2:30 p.m., prior to the service, and 6:00-7:30 pm on Fri., Nov. 1, at the same location. For information about funeral services to be held on Mon., Nov. 4, in Utah and to read full obituary, go to
www.relyeafuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
