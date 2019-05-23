Victor Lynn Quarnberg

March 27th 1942- May 19th 2019

Victor Lynn Quarnberg, 77, passed away on Sunday, May 19th comfortable in his home in Boise, Idaho surrounded by close family and friends. He ultimately lost his battle to cancer, but survived a double lung transplant in 2012 and a three month stay in the hospital with pneumonia in 2017 after a scuba diving trip to Cozumel Mexico.

Vic was a retired US Navy serviceman and respected Vietnam veteran. He lived for his scuba diving in various locations around the world and enjoyed white water rafting on the local rivers. Vic especially enjoyed his week long raft trips down the Salmon River with his wife of almost 13 years, Renee Quarnberg. They were married on July 25th, 2007 on one of their annual Salmon river trips.

Vic was born on March 27th 1942 in Scipio, Utah. Vic had a silly sense of humor, loved his family and was a very respected and loved man by everyone who knew him. Many people might remember him with a huge smile on his face, drinking his favorite beverage of Crown and Coke, goofing around with family and friends while telling military and childhood stories and sharing laughs with family and friends.

He is survived on by his wife Renee, his three sons, Carl and wife Dorothy Quarnberg of Meridian, Idaho, Rod and Jennifer Quarnberg of Meridian, Idaho and Chad and Quinn Quarnberg from Kuna, Idaho. His brothers Owen Quarnberg of Mapleton, Utah, Chris Quarnberg of Bountiful, Utah, Larry Webb of American Fork, Utah and sisters Mikalene Boren of Orem, Utah and Cindy Martin of Jordan, Utah. Vic is also survived by his seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grand children. He accomplished much throughout his life, leaving us all with a great stories to share in his memory. In the words of his older brother Owen Quarnberg, "Smooth sailing". Your memory lives on always.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, announcement forthcoming. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary