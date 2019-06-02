Victor Sheldon Taylor

1933-2019

Victor Sheldon Taylor, 85 years old left us Sunday, May 26th, 2019. With his loving wife of 63 years by his side when he went to be with his Lord and Savior. Vic was born in Boise, Idaho, October 21st, 1933 and grew up in Boise, Placerville, and Nampa, Idaho. Vic attended school in Placerville and Nampa. He worked for the Forrest Service one summer, then joined the Navy serving on the USS Thompson. After receiving an honorable discharge, he went to work for Mountain States Phone and began his life long career. Vic excelled and obtained top secret clearance to set up all communications when any President of the United States flew into the Mountain Home Air Force base. He was the go to man and trouble shooter for all of the large companies in Idaho, taking great pride to figure out the solution to fix the case of trouble. Vic met the love of his life, Delores June Dalton, and married her April 7th, 1956 making their home in Nampa. Vic and June had one daughter, Tamara Denise. Those who had the extraordinary pleasure of meeting him soon learned his sincere and caring attitude, always available to share his wisdom and knowledge with friends and loved ones. Vic took great care in studying the Bible. He cherished sharing his knowledge each Sunday, for many years, with a young-adult Sunday school class.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Doris Taylor, and father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Velma Dalton. Vic is survived by his loving wife, Delores June Taylor; daughter, Tamara Taylor "Tammy" and Bruce; grandson, Chad (Kelli) Carson and great-granddaughter, Jaiden; granddaughter, Blair Carson, and great-granddaughter, Lyric; his sister, Mary Jo Presley; brother, James (Jane) Taylor; sister-in-laws, Trisha (Gene) Bonner, Joyce Dalton, and Wanda Rayne; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, ID.