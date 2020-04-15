|
Victor Z. Miller SR
1927 ~ 2020
Victor Z. Miller, Sr. (Zee)
Zee, 92 of Boise, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on April 3, 2020.
Zee was born to Everett and Josephine (Terry) Miller, December 20, 1927 in Idaho Falls. He spent most of his childhood in Salmon, Idaho or on his Grandfather Terrys ranch on Panther Creek where he enjoyed his horse Bally, helping on the ranch, and discovered his love for the outdoors.
He grew up during the depression and found it took hard work to succeed. As a tween he delivered bread, ice, worked at soda shop and even set up bowling pins, to help provide for his family and three of his cousins.
His family moved to Boise when he was a teenager and he graduated from Boise High School in 1947. He earned metals in Track, Pole Vaulting, Football and Basketball.
He met and married his high school sweetheart, Johnne Knox. They were married in 1949 and enjoyed the outdoors together for over 59 years.
They raised 3 children, Terry (Pam), Loree (Paul) Jackson and Victor, Jr.
He retired from the Air National Guard Reserve after 20 years.
He owned and operated Miller's Marina for over 35 years with his wife, Johnne and daughter, Loree. Many hours of recreation and business were rolled into one. They made many friends over the years and enjoyed selling, delivering and servicing boats, snowmobiles, ATVs and personal watercraft.
They retired in 1995 and had 13 years together boating, snowmobiling or 4-wheeling.
They were both active with the National Ski Patrol, Idaho ATV club, Boise and Cougar Mountain Snowmobile Clubs and the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Local Flotilla #1.
He was a founding member and served on the board of the Treasure Valley Boat Dealers Assoc. He was active with Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and was an activist to KEEP IDAHO USER FRIENDLY FOR ALL.
Papa Z and his grandson Adam were very close. Adam learned firsthand how to take engines apart and put them back together so they could go motorcycling, water skiing, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and just spending time together having fun.
We are thankful for Carol Clark who was Dads companion for 8 years after mom passed away. Thank you to our extended family Ron and Jane Peterson who were always there to support mom and dad during the good times and bad.
Zee was preceded in death by his wife Johnne, parents and sister, Ferril (Terry). He is survived by his 3 children, Terry (Pam) Miller, Loree (Paul) Jackson, Victor Z. Miller, Jr., Nieces Ora Peone and Cindy (Jeff) Spencer, and 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Thank you to St. Lukes Hospice Team for helping us navigate through this difficult time. If you wish, you may donate to in his memory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 15, 2020