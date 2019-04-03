Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Violet Andrina Mackenzie


Violet Andrina Mackenzie Obituary
Violet Andrina Mackenzie
1932-2019
Violet (Vi) Andrina Mackenzie (Crawford), 86, of Nampa, died Friday, March 29th, 2019.
Named after her mother with whom she shared her birthday, Vi was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Born May 12th, 1932, in Glasgow, Scotland, she followed her father's footsteps into the teaching profession. In 1958, she married Dr. William John Martin Mackenzie in Glasgow and the two emigrated, first to Canada then to the United States, starting a family in Lake Oswego, Oregon, before settling in Nampa in 1973 and later Boise.
Gregarious and feisty, she formed lasting friendships in Nampa through the "Newcomers Club" which connected families moving to the area at the same time, as well as through the Presbyterian church. She enjoyed travel, starting in her teens traveling to Switzerland as a representative for her school and to the United States with the Girl Guides. Extensive retirement travel with Willie led to most continents of the world by land and by sea. Of all places, her favorites invariably involved a beach.
At home, which was never without at least one adored Siamese cat, she enjoyed craft work of all kinds, particularly sewing, knitting, and crochet, as well as gardening flowers and vegetables. She delighted in ideas and particularly in words: in books, in crosswords and other puzzles, and in conversation on any topic. She nurtured the joy of lifelong learning by example. Her commitment to her family will be sorely missed.
Preceded in death by her beloved William, Vi is survived by two children, Kenneth and Rona, and four grandchildren Mathilda, Henry, Davis, and Anna. Deepest thanks to the staff of Streamside Assisted Living and special thanks to Treasure Valley Hospice for their guidance and care. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church, 400 Lake Lowell Ave., Nampa, ID 83686
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019
