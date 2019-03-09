Virginia Ballou Woolley

October 3, 1931 - March 3, 2019

Virginia (Gini) Ballou Woolley was born in Los Angeles, California and passed

peacefully in Santa Barbara, California. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, March 23 at 12:30 PM.

Private services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Boise. Gini attended the University of Arizona and graduated from the University of

Southern California in 1953. She met her future husband Bill sailing from Los

Angeles to Honolulu on the SS Lurline in 1953. They were married on

December 11, 1954 at The Church of Our Savior, San Gabriel, California.

In 1971 Gini and Bill moved to Boise, Idaho from Pasadena, California. Gini was active in the community serving as Chair of the United Way's Residential Campaign in 1979 and was on the Committee to celebrate the opening of the Morrison Center in 1984. Gini was a member of the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation and also served on the Boards of the Collector's Forum, United Way, KKG Alumni and Beaux

Arts Society. Gini volunteered for many years at St Luke's Hospital.

Gini was an avid traveler with Bill and a dedicated swimmer who enjoyed her pool each evening.

Gini is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughter Leslie Woolley and husband Michael Rogers, their children Hannah, Jack and Robbie Rogers; grandchildren Timothy, Christopher and Matthew Woolley; great grandchildren Olivia and Ellen Woolley. She was preceded in death by her son David.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church or . Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary