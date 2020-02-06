|
Virginia E Feiler
1923~2020
Virginia E. (Popple) Feiler blessedly passed away January 27, 2020.
She was born May 19, 1923 in Cornell, Wisconsin, the first child of Charles and Anna (Roux) Popple. She was a graduate of Cornell High School.
Virginia married Robert Feiler in July 1942, and they were together until he passed in 2018. They moved to Boise in 1969, after Robert retired from military service. Virginia excelled at being a wife, mother and friend. She was a dedicated hospital volunteer for St. Alphonsus Hospital for over 38 years. She felt proud that she went from the original one downtown to the present location, and succeeded at mastering "a brand new computer system."
She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings. She is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Feiler of Wallace, ID and daughter Patricia (Tom) Cole of Nampa, ID; grandchildren John (Jennifer) Feiler, Jeff Feiler, Justin (Teresa) Cole, and Jennifer Cole (Eileen), and honorary daughter Sarah Stobaugh. Great-grandchildren are Jeffrey Feiler, Samarra Feiler, Carson Cole, Logan Thompson and Morgan Thompson.
Internment will be Monday, February 10th at 10:00a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend. The memorial service will be later that day, 3:00 p.m., at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 W. Overland Rd, Boise, ID
At her prior request, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her church of 50 years, Southminster Presbyterian at 6500 W. Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709, or .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020