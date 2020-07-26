1/1
Virginia Eichelberger
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Hambley Eichelberger
1918 - 2020
At the age of 102 years, surrounded by her loving family, Virginia left her earthly home for her new heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2020. She was born July 1st, 1918 in Filer, Idaho to Guy and Catherine Blakeslee. She was the next to youngest of ten children. Virginia graduated from Nampa High School and in 1937 married her high school sweetheart Ray Hambley. They had three children, Judy, Gary and Janice. Ray passed away in 1972. In 1977 Virginia married Lynn Eichelberger and added three more daughters — Ruth, Linda and Carol. Virginia and Lynn enjoyed 29 years together before Lynn's passing in 2006. Virginia was preceded in death by Ray Hambley, Lynn Eichelberger, her brothers: Guy, Rex, Gordon, Merton and Larry; and her sisters, Twyla, Irene, Catherine and Beryl. Virginia is survived by her three children, Judy Hambley, Gary (Jeannine) Hambley, Janice Smith and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and devoted friends. Gary's daughter Amy was a very special caregiver for the last few weeks of Virginia's life. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be no public funeral at this time. There will be a Viewing/Visitation at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 W Fairview Ave, Boise on Sunday July 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Cloverdale Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved