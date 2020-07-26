Virginia Hambley Eichelberger1918 - 2020At the age of 102 years, surrounded by her loving family, Virginia left her earthly home for her new heavenly home with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2020. She was born July 1st, 1918 in Filer, Idaho to Guy and Catherine Blakeslee. She was the next to youngest of ten children. Virginia graduated from Nampa High School and in 1937 married her high school sweetheart Ray Hambley. They had three children, Judy, Gary and Janice. Ray passed away in 1972. In 1977 Virginia married Lynn Eichelberger and added three more daughters — Ruth, Linda and Carol. Virginia and Lynn enjoyed 29 years together before Lynn's passing in 2006. Virginia was preceded in death by Ray Hambley, Lynn Eichelberger, her brothers: Guy, Rex, Gordon, Merton and Larry; and her sisters, Twyla, Irene, Catherine and Beryl. Virginia is survived by her three children, Judy Hambley, Gary (Jeannine) Hambley, Janice Smith and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and devoted friends. Gary's daughter Amy was a very special caregiver for the last few weeks of Virginia's life. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be no public funeral at this time. There will be a Viewing/Visitation at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 W Fairview Ave, Boise on Sunday July 26 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Private burial will be at Cloverdale Cemetery.