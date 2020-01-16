|
Virginia Juanita Hawkins
Virginia Juanita Hawkins passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family January 12, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born to parents Fred and Oree (Herbert) Graves, May 6, 1930 in Demorest, Habersham, Georgia. Virginia's childhood consisted of living primarily in South Carolina. The Family left South Carolina when Virginia was six and they lived in Ashurst, Arizona for two years. Her father desired to return to South Carolina for work and they lived there until Virginia was 15. In 1945, the Graves family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from West High School.
Virginia met her future husband Grover James Hawkins on a blind date. They later married in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 24, 1952. Grover and Virginia were blessed with three children: Linda, Carey and Gayle. Grover and Virginia made their home in the Boise Valley until 1986 when they moved to Parma, Idaho. When Grover passed away Virginia moved to Eagle, Idaho and eventually moved to Meridian, Idaho.
Virginia developed a beautiful soprano voice in her youth as a result of voice lessons. Her many talents included painting, decorating her home, sewing, fishing, food preservation, gardening, teaching church lessons, and she was an excellent cook which originated from her southern roots.
Virginia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her later years she became well versed in gospel topics as a result of reading gospel books and studying the scriptures. This brought her great joy. Virginia was a women of great faith and loved the Savior with all of her heart. She anxiously shared her latest gospel insights with all. Willing to serve the Lord she accepted many different church positions. Serving in the Boise Temple was a highlight of her life in her later years.
As Virginia's health declined over the years it did not affect her desire to live a long life. She found great joy every day. Her greatest joy was the love of her family. She loved her family dearly and did not want to depart from them. She could light up any room with her infectious smile, southern charm and grace. Many would describe her as a real southern Belle. Virginia will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her. The family was greatly blessed that her life was extended which provided opportunities for her family to serve her which resulted in precious moments filled with love.
Virginia is survived by her three children: Linda Caufield, Carey (Sandy) Hawkins, And Gayle (Marvin) Ward. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a brother Charles Graves; and sister-in-law Winona Graves.
She was preceded in death by her husband Grover James Hawkins; son-in-law Robb Caufield; parents Fred and Oree Graves; brother Joseph Graves; sister Bernice Black and brother-in-law R. L. Black.
A special thank you to All Care Hospice team who graciously attended to every need Virginia and the family had. A special thank you to her caregiver Suzie who lovingly provided care to Virginia. Virginia adored and loved Suzie very much.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 6575 S. Eagle Rd in Meridian, Idaho with a viewing, with the family, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM prior to the services. Interment will follow services at the Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Rd. Boise, Idaho. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020