Virginia Gale Mackie
1947 ~ 2019
Virginia Gale Mackie, age 72, of Meridian Idaho passed away on December 11th 2019 at St. Luke's hospital in Meridian.
Virginia was born on July 15, 1947 in Perryton Texas. She married Robert Wayne Mackie in Trinidad Colorado on November 25, 1977. Virginia earned an Associate's Degree at West Texas State University. She was a loving wife and mother to four, as well as a passionate Girl Scout leader and an avid reader.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents John and Charlene (Beason) Jones and her two brothers David and Danny Williams. She is survived by her husband Robert, her four children Chris, Melinda, Melissa, and Robert, and her eight grandchildren.
Services will be held at Meridian Friends Church in Meridian Idaho at 10:30 A.M. on December 17, 2019. Followed by a graveside service at Meridian Cemetery.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019