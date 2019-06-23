Virginia G. (Artis) Pomme'

11/7/25 - 11/20/18

Virginia G. (Artis) Pomme', age 93, died at home on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in Burien, WA, surrounded by family. From her birth in Chicago, IL on November 7, 1925 and throughout her life, she exhibited a lively sense of humor, a style all her own, a pride in her Polish-Catholic heritage and deep curiosity about the world. She was an avid watcher of professional tennis and always won at Jeopardy. Virginia married E.J. (Bud) Artis in l947 and together they raised nine children (Brickie, Cinders, Sandy, Ree, Teri, Dusty, Gabby, Tad and Lita) in Boise, ID. While as a parishioner at St. John's Cathedral, she was active in leadership roles in school, parish, and statewide deanery life. Although not athletic herself, she and Bud advocated a myriad of their children's athletic endeavors both in school and the YMCA. She was a foodie before it became trendy. She never passed on any offer of seafood, especially a crab-feed. When her husband of 33 years died in l980, Virginia enjoyed a few single years, traveling throughout the United States, visiting her large extended family and volunteering as a translator for Polish refugees. In l987 she married Edouard C. Pomme'. They resided in Boise, ID and Donnelly, ID, and later in Stayton, OR. She and Ed enjoyed 26 years together before he died in 2013. She relocated to Burien, WA in 2014. In addition to her nine children, Virginia is survived by Ed's children (Joe, Michelle and Eddie) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All will cherish the many holiday gatherings that Virginia hosted throughout her life. She created amazing food, continual laughter, conversation, and a bounteous sense of community. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 29th, 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Cathedral, 807 N.8th St.; reception immediately following: The Agape Event Center Suite 260, 1109 W. Main St. Boise Published in Idaho Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary