Virginia Rose Johannsen
Virginia Rose Johannsen
1927-2020
Virginia Rose Johannsen, 93, of Meridian, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian. Virginia was born Aug. 1, 1927, in Alexandria, NE. to Richard & Grace Johannsen. In 1936, her family moved to Gooding, ID., where she attended & graduated from High School.
She married Willard Swensen, Jun. 10, 1948 in Gooding, ID., and raised two sons; They were later divorced.
She was a Registrar for South Junior High School for 20+ years.
She loved to travel and after retiring drove a 48ft motor home all over the USA, Mexico, Canada and Alaska.
She is survived by her two sons and wives, Leon (Holly) Swensen of Middleton & Lyle (Sharon) Swensen of Boise; 5 grandchildren and their spouses; 7 great-grandchildren, two sisters; Jean Davis of Meridian, Elaine Dohner of Middleton & Many, Many Nephews & Nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings. Richard, Hugh & William Johannsen; Laura Pierce & Margaret Harris.
In Accordance with her wishes she has been cremated and her ashes will be interred in the Elmwood Cemetery, in Gooding at 3pm on Oct 10th at the foot of her parents graves.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 11, 2020.
