Virginia Sigety1927~2020Virginia Sigety, born February 7, 1927 in La Veta, Colorado, passed peacefully from this life to the next at the age of ninety-three, on Tuesday, May 19, in Boise, Idaho.She was preceded in death by her husband, Allie Sigety, her parents, Carmine and Rosa Fenicottero, and her four siblings Ida Lake, Pio Fenicottero, Annie Hogan and Carlo Fenicottero.She is survived by her daughters: Chris (Don) Pettinger, Carma Fretwell, and Sue (Pat) Campbell. Her five grandchildren: EJ (Sasha) Pettinger, Brandi Pettinger, Cliff (Izze Lee) Green, and Brian and Chandler Campbell. Her four great grandsons: Shaw Pettinger, Kade Ellett, and Jack and Raleigh Pettinger. And, her step-daughter, Renee (Mike) Murdock.Virginia was the fourth of five children born to Carmine and Rosa Fenicottero. When Virginia was five years old the family moved from Colorado to Payette, Idaho, where her father farmed, tended a small vineyard, and the family ran a fruit, vegetable and grocery store.She was married, January 16, 1948 to Stanley Fretwell and the couple had three daughters: Mary Christine, Carma Jean, and Sue Ann, before they divorced in 1957. In February of 1960, Virginia was married a second time to Allie Sigety, the man she would be with until his death in 1986.Virginia worked as bank teller, in the office of an insurance company, and as the bookkeeper for Allie's construction company. But her home was her most important project and the place she showed her devotion to her husband, to her girls and to her grandchildren.Virginia was a woman of great style and dignity. Everything she did reflected her close attention and lifelong composure. She was an excellent cook, a dedicated gardener, and a skilled seamstress. Though a quiet person by nature she had a fantastic smile and a lovely laugh, traits often evoked in the company of her more outspoken daughters, who were a regular source of delight to her.In 1972, Virginia, along with her husband and siblings, was able to take her mother, Rosa, on a trip back to Italy for a long-awaited reunion with family. It was a gift she took great joy in giving to her mother and a trip she would always treasure.Virginia put her faith in Jesus Christ at the age of eighty-two, and His presence in her life was evident in her increasingly sweet and loving spirit.The family would like to thank the staff of the Boise Cottages for the care they provided to Virginia in the final years of her life and to thank the team of First Choice Hospice for their support to Virginia and her family in her last months.In response to the current health concerns, friends and family are invited to attend Virginia's funeral from their cars, through a live streamed feed of the service, in the parking lot of Cloverdale Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30th at 2pm.