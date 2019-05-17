Vivian Jo Ruppert

10/3/46 to 5/7/19

Vivian Jo Ruppert of Meridian Idaho, born on October 3rd 1946 in Portland Oregon, passed away on May 7th 2019 in Boise, Idaho.

Vicki, Known as the Witch Lady of Meridian, was known for her elaborate Halloween witches display. Her love of gardening and nature was apparent in her beautiful yard. She would spend hours in the company of the birds and squirrels that made her garden and birdhouses home. Her collection of loved antiques, books, tea pots and tea cups bring many fond memories. Vivian cherished her family, and hosted many gatherings. Her Chiweenie pup Maggie was her walking partner and side-kick adored her greatly.

Kind and welcoming, Vicki loved fiercely and was a magical force that brought us together. Her memory is forever etched into our souls and hearts.

Proceeded in death by her Mother Elizabeth Jean Libby, Brother Ray Black and Sister Shirley Weger.

Loving Wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Vicki was survived by many that will miss her dearly. Ron Ruppert her husband of 38 years and their children Tammy Morrison, Dennis Miller, Joie Ruppert Perry, Daron Ruppert, Joncie Kidd, Pam Franklin, Miki Cornette and Jennifer Reindel. Vicki also leaves behind 29 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, Brother Tim Boynton and his wife Gail, Sister-I- Law Shyreen Ruppert and Brother-In-Law Art O'Neal along with many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Vicki really enjoyed Kathryn Albertson Park in Boise. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her honor to the park at Kathryn Albertson Park C/O Boise Heritage Fund, 1104 Royal Blvd, Boise, ID 83706. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary