Vivian Wright

February 13, 1960 - June 30, 2020

Vivian Wright died on June 30, 2020 of stage 4 liver cancer. She was born February 13, 1960 in Iowa City, Iowa. Vivian moved to Boise with her family in 1972 and lived in Boise until 1999, when she moved to Santa Cruz, California. Vivian's parents, Charles and Ruth Wright, preceded her in death. Her brother David Wright lives in Washington State. Vivian was Jack Van Valkenburgh's partner from 1991 – 1999 (they married in 1996). They divorced when Vivian moved to California and have remained friends for the rest of their lives.

Vivian graduated from Boise State University with a degree in accounting and went on to work for Hewlett Packard for 30 years as an internal consultant and change agent. She worked with the LaserJet printer business as a production manager and created a factory and human systems redesign that became a basis for the Work Innovation Network, a network Vivian ran for managers and innovators companywide to come together and imagine new possibilities. It was seen by academics as one of the greatest innovation networks in industry. Later, as an internal consultant, she focused on start ups, developed training for human resource managers worldwide and for the CFO, including teaching leaders in Asia and developing innovative virtual live training. Vivian was a master at graphic facilitation, including an expert in virtual meetings and facilitation. When Vivian left HP, one of the top senior leaders told Vivian that she knew she could always trust Vivian to uphold the company's values.

A lifelong meditator and student of myriad traditions and disciplines, Vivian had a profound depth of understanding about "what's under the hood" of human nature and was driven by her love and compassion for all beings. After her spiritual awakening in 1999, Vivian began practicing Vajrayana Buddhism, which she continued to do every day for the rest of her life.

In 2012, Vivian met her spiritual partner Eric Olsen, and they were married in August 2015. In 2017, Vivian and Eric moved to Bandon, Oregon, where Vivian passed away at sunrise in her home peacefully and ceremoniously in keeping with her spiritual tradition and practice.



