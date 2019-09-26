Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Stake Center
11443 McMillan Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Stake Center
11443 McMillan Rd
Boise, ID
View Map
Von Bolander Obituary
Bolander, Von W., 91, of Meridian, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at a local care center of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the LDS Stake Center located at 11443 McMillan Rd., Boise. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the services from 10:00am-10:45am. To send condolences and read obituary, go to www.relyeafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019
