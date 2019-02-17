Vonda Winsky's passion for travel caught up with her, on January 20, 2019, when the Angels came to carry her to heaven. She was ready and prepared to go. And though she was totally blind in this life, those who knew her knew she saw more than most. She was sustained by a deeper vision, knowing that it was through faith that God was by her side; lighting her path.

Vonda was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Idaho Falls, to Ed and Josephine Keller, and was raised by Ed and Mary Keller. She attended Holy Rosary School, the State School for the Blind, and graduated from Firth High School. Vonda attended Seeing Eyes for the Blind in California, to obtain her trusty guide dog, Peggy. It was in CA that she met her first husband, Marion Ragsdale. They had one daughter Marianne. After Marion's passing, Vonda returned to Idaho.

In 1956, Vonda married William Winsky, they had two children, August, and Donna. In 1965, Vonda was widowed for a second time, leaving her to raise three young children. She supported all three of her children through Saint Mary's School, and Bishop Kelly.

After her children were grown, Vonda returned to the workforce operating the cafeteria in Boise City Hall for 17 years; Vonda's Take a Break. She met many friends while on the job.

Vonda loved to travel and adventure. She traveled the world visiting Medjugorie, Germany, Vienna, Canada and throughout the United States. Her adventures included snowmobiling, jet skiing, ATV riding, as well as a weeklong rafting trip through Hells Canyon.

When she wasn't traveling she was reading. She kept the ID State Library for the Blind in business. She read several books a week, as well as magazines.

But most of all Vonda was known for her faith. It has been her faith that provided her the ability and strength to choose a good attitude, and maintain a strong sense of humor even in the face of adversity.

Vonda is survived by her daughter, Marianne Pelletier (Bruce), her grandchildren, George White (Katie), Anastasia King (Kevin) and Isabella Pearson, a great-granddaughter Nova White, her sisters Fay Lloyd, and Carol Mecham, her brothers, Tim Webb (Wanda), and Steven Keller, and a special cousin Fr. Tom Keller. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Ed and Mary Keller, brother LaVern Keller, sister Arlene Short, grandson William White, daughter Donna, and son August.

Her daughter would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society Staff, especially Yvette, and Israel, for their kindness. Thank you also to Gina and Randy Mendiola, and Gail Keating who served as, Vonda's guardian angels.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Boise. A Rosary Vigil on Feb. 22, 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass on Feb. 23, at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Dry Creek Cemetery, reception following at St. Mary's Parish Hall. To celebrate the restoration of her vision, rejoice and wear color to the services. Donations may be made to the Bishop Kelly Foundation or the John J. Creegan Foundation. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019