W. CHRISTINE HIGGINS

1950 – 2020

Chris Higgins passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 with her best friend, soul mate and husband Rod by her side.

Chris was born April 14, 1950 in Stibnite, Idaho to Helen Keeton. She grew up with 7 siblings and was later united with her other 5 siblings. She had a great passion for her family, friends and the mountains. She always went out of her way to ensure the family holidays were full of happiness and joy. She made Christmas breakfast a family tradition as everyone looked forward to her Eggs Benedict and cinnamon rolls. She spent many hours finding the perfect gifts to include stockings for all her children and grandchildren. She ensured birthdays were special days for her family and friends. Together Chris and Rod supported many charities as they shared a passion to help those in need.

Chris also had a great passion for the mountains as she loved spending time in Donnelly, Mackey Bar, the Allison Ranch and on the Salmon River. She was an avid Snowmobiler in the winter, Huckleberry picker in the summer and loved to camp and go on ATV rides with her husband Rod. In the Fall Chris loved to go to the home and away BSU football games with husband Rod and family and show her support for the Orange and Blue.

Chris was a beautician and partners at the Hair-Um Beauty Salon where her passion for friends suited her well. She was also an event planner mastermind. She took charge and planned the very successful Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) of Idaho's golf tournament which raised needed funds for suicide awareness and helped support the Idaho Suicide Hotline. She served on numerous committees to include committees for the Bishop Kelly High School Auction, Independent Insurance Agencies, and Bond Producers. Chris enjoyed golfing with her husband Rod, her many friends at Spur Wing Golf Club and served as president of the Suburban Ladies Golf Association (SLGA) for 2 years. Chris loved playing cards with her girlfriends and also loved to travel and together with husband Rod, traveled to enjoy the colors of the North East coast, cruises along the Mediterranean Sea, many road trips to Palm Springs, Phoenix, Las Vegas and many other locations to include locations were her grandchildren were attending school and participating in sports. Chris supported the Dress for Success program and participated in Women with Bait.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Harvey Keeton, her brother Ron Keeton, grandson Nicholas Stover and niece Tammy Armstrong and is survived by her husband Rodney Higgins, son Rich (Helene) Stover, daughters Suzy Buffington, Trina Higgins, Carrie Waters, Cathi Jo Higgins and son Delbert (Samantha) Higgins, 2 brothers, 9 sisters, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to join us at a Celebration of Life at Spur Wing Golf Course on 15 June 2020 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris's name to the Idaho Lives Project or the Dress for Success Boise Valley.

We love you Mom & Grandma and you will forever be in our hearts.



