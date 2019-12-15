|
|
Walter L. Bodie
1942 - 2019
Walter L. Bodie was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 2, 1942. He died on December 9, 2019 at a Nampa Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Helen Bodie. Walt is survived by his wife Alice of 55 years, plus brother Drew and his wife Carol, brother David and his wife Consuelo, brother in-law Len and his wife Debbie, sister-in-law Nancy (Dusty) Bodie, brother-in-law Jim Cerajewski, Cousin Cynthia Grootonk, and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Whiting High School in Whiting, Indiana. He was on the football team, swim team, and became an Eagle Scout. While in high school he started researching for the best wildlife university in the U.S. In the fall after graduation, he hopped on a train and headed to Missoula, Montana. He received his BA in Zoology at the University of Montana and his Master's degree in wildlife management came about ten years later from the University of Montana.
Walt started his career with Idaho Fish and Game in 1967 and retired as a Wildlife Biologist in 1999. His duty stations included Palisades, Salmon, Boise and Nampa. The day after he retired from Idaho Fish and Game, he started working for Pheasants Forever as a Wildlife Biologist. Walt spent about five years with the conservation organization. He was a lifelong member of Pheasants Forever.
Walt's passions were fishing, hunting, and his dogs. His favorite fishing hole was in Mexico at Lake El Salto. Closer to home he enjoyed fishing Owyhee and C.J. Strike Reservoirs.
He made numerous trips to Africa (primarily Zimbabwe and South Africa) hunting big game. He was a competitive pistol shooter. On a few occasions he gave competitive pistol shooting classes in Zimbabwe. His favorite pheasant hunting place was in Glendive, Montana. Bringing home birds was nowhere near as important as watching his hunting dogs work the fields. Walt wanted his ashes placed in a pre-selected spot in Glendive, Montana
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pheasants Forever, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St., Paul, MN or to a favorite .
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019