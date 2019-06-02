Services Bella Vida Funeral Home 9661 West Chinden Blvd. Boise , ID 83714-0598 (208) 321-9661 Service 2:30 PM Bella Vida Funeral Home 9661 West Chinden Blvd. Boise , ID 83714-0598 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Walter Elledge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Waldo Elledge

January 6, 1926-May 11, 2019

Walter Waldo Elledge was born January 6, 1926 to Wheeler W. Elledge and Hilma Holsten in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He passed away the morning of May 11th.

Walt grew up as the baby of five, with his brothers Fred, Larry, Paul, and sister June. He attended school in Lava Hot Springs; Mt. Pleasant, Utah; and Montpelier, Idaho until the start of World War II. In 1942 he enrolled in a welding course and worked in the Richmond, California shipyards until entering the Navy in 1944. Walt proudly served his country in the Pacific theater of war aboard the USS Richmond (CL-9).

Upon returning from the war, Walt met Loa Mae Mecham. They married in Reno, Nevada in 1946. In 1948, they had the first of four children, Marilynn Kay. LaRae followed in 1951, Walter Brent in 1955, and Shannon Ranae in 1958.

In March of 1950, Walt successfully completed the general course of study at the National Institute of Cleaning and Dyeing in Washington, DC. Upon completion, Walt and Loa purchased Arts Cleaners in Pocatello. In 1969, they moved to Boise to purchase Bairds Cleaners. Through a lot of long hours and hard work, Walt and Loa built the business into Boise's finest dry cleaner, and Walt was proud to provide the highest quality dry cleaning and service in the area.

Although Walt worked hard, he had a great life full of fun and adventure. Walt enjoyed fishing in Alaska and attended Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. He appreciated the time he had with his siblings and their spouses and had especially fond memories of fishing and hunting with his brother Paul. Walt loved to dance, boat, fish, snowmobile, golf, travel in his motor home, and toast to others with an ice-cold beer or nice glass of wine. Walt and Loa were long time members of the Plantation Country Club and had a lot of great friends over the years. Walt made friends wherever he went. He was a very generous man, with a contagious laugh and beautiful smile that would light up a room.

Walt and Loa eventually built their dream home on Chaparral Golf Course and lived part time in Bullhead City, Arizona. In addition to living in Boise and Bullhead, they had a cabin in Cascade where they shared many special experiences with their children, grandchildren and friends. Walt sponsored golf tournaments in Cascade, "Walt's Open Fly", for family and friends from Idaho and Arizona. Upon returning to Idaho full time, Walt and Loa lived on the Boise Ranch Golf Course.

During Walt's last years, he enjoyed daily visits from his family and the occasional dinner out at the restaurants he loved.

Walt was preceded in death by his loyal and loving wife, Loa; his father, mother, brothers Fred, Larry and Paul Elledge, sister June Elledge Mecham Waltman, brothers in law Delbert Mecham and Lawrence Rawlins, sisters in law Kathleen, Kay and Virginia Elledge, Edith Rawlins, and his son in law Carl Stone. He is survived by his four children, Marilynn Kay Elledge Swallow (Barth), LaRae Elledge Stone (Carl), Walter Brent Elledge (Judi Miller), and Shannon RaNae Elledge; his ten grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 2:30 p.m. at Bella Vida Funeral Home, 9661 W. Chinden Blvd, Boise, Idaho. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019