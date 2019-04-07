Walter Wayne Sutherland

1932 ~ 2019

Walter Wayne Sutherland, a resident of Boise, Idaho for 39 years, passed peacefully at his home on Saturday March 30, 2019. He was born August 30 1932 in Sioux City Iowa, the son of Walter Martin and Ava Vadelle Sutherland.

After graduating from Central High School in Sioux City, Wayne served in the United States Army in Japan during the Korean War. After his service, he attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Geological Engineering.

He married Joan Marie Gorman, the love of his life, in 1955, and they shared their lives together until she passed away in 2011. Wayne and Joan raised three daughters; Sheri, Renee and Valerie.

Wayne began his career as a Marine Engineer with Western Contracting in Sioux City. He was able to be part of several international projects and eventually continued in this field with Willamette Western Contracting in Portland Oregon. The family moved to the Northwest in 1973. In 1975 Wayne, Joan and the girls relocated to Alaska where Wayne served as a Project Manager on the Trans Alaska Pipeline system, designing and building the off-loading docks in Valdez. In 1980, Wayne was offered and accepted a position with Morrison Knudson and moved to Boise Idaho with Joan and Valerie. He eventually served as Senior Vice President for the Marine Division. Wayne and Joan often referred to Boise as their best kept secret and were happy to make it their forever home.

Wayne and Joan loved visiting their oldest daughter, Sheri and her family in Juneau AK. He had a passion for fishing the waters around Juneau and Southeast Alaska, and in 2000, Wayne won the Juneau Golden North Salmon Derby with a 36.9lb King salmon. Among his many hobbies were included photography, picture framing, mosaic tile work and cultivating roses. At 64, he successfully completed the Race to Robie Creek.

Wayne's love of music was unsurpassed. He collected songs and album of many genres which he enjoyed listening to regularly.

Wayne is survived by his children Sheri Vidic (Ray), Renee Sutherland, Valerie (Mark) Anderson, his grandchildren, Travis Vidic and Taylor Vidic, his brothers Gary (Chris) Sutherland, John (Cathy) Sutherland, sister Ann, and best friend John Propeck. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019