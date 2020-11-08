Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, Wanda, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, from age related complications. Mom was born to Elizabeth E Garlic (Nora) and Francis L Allred on April 10, 1925, in Boise, Idaho. She spent her early years in Boise and Meridian before moving with her family to Seattle, WA. While in Seattle, mom graduated from Renton Jr. & Sr. High school before moving back to Boise with her family. Wanda married Gordon Johnstone in April, 1945, and together they had two daughters, Wanda Diane and Susan Lynn. They were later divorced. Wanda then married Leonard A Franklin on September 16, 1950 and together they had two boys, Boyd Allen and Curtis Leon. Leonard passed away in October, 1971. Wanda later married Glenn Ausman in January, 1977 and he passed in 2005. Mom is survived by her four children, Diane, Susan, Boyd, Curtis, and their families. She also leaves behind a sister, Lois White, a sister-in-law, Jeannie Allred, a very large extended family, many many friends, and her much loved precious dog and companion, Twilla. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Francis and Sidney Allred, and her husbands Gordon Johnstone, Leonard Franklin and Glenn Ausman. For her complete obituary, please go to www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com
. Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1pm.