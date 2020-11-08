1/1
Wanda E. (Ausman) Franklin
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and sister-in-law, Wanda, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, from age related complications. Mom was born to Elizabeth E Garlic (Nora) and Francis L Allred on April 10, 1925, in Boise, Idaho. She spent her early years in Boise and Meridian before moving with her family to Seattle, WA. While in Seattle, mom graduated from Renton Jr. & Sr. High school before moving back to Boise with her family. Wanda married Gordon Johnstone in April, 1945, and together they had two daughters, Wanda Diane and Susan Lynn. They were later divorced. Wanda then married Leonard A Franklin on September 16, 1950 and together they had two boys, Boyd Allen and Curtis Leon. Leonard passed away in October, 1971. Wanda later married Glenn Ausman in January, 1977 and he passed in 2005. Mom is survived by her four children, Diane, Susan, Boyd, Curtis, and their families. She also leaves behind a sister, Lois White, a sister-in-law, Jeannie Allred, a very large extended family, many many friends, and her much loved precious dog and companion, Twilla. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Francis and Sidney Allred, and her husbands Gordon Johnstone, Leonard Franklin and Glenn Ausman. For her complete obituary, please go to www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com. Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 1pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
What a wonderful, beautiful woman that will be greatly missed. I’m glad I got to meet you and Twilla as well as your wonderful family. I’m SO sorry to the family for this sad loss. I’ll miss you sweet little lady. Glad I got to be part of your last year.
Susan England
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved