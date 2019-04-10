Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ste. Chapelle Winery
19348 Lowell Rd
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Wanda Lee Salek


1929 - 2019
Wanda Lee Salek Obituary
Wanda Lee Salek
Wanda Lee Freeman Salek, beloved matriarch of the family, age 89, passed peacefully under the Lord's Prayer on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. She was born October 31, 1929 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana to Hal Way Freeman and Elva Kathleen Freeman. She had four dear siblings. She married Rudolph Joseph Salek on March 6, 1950 and they had two children, Valerie and Greg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa (208-467-7300) with a burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave in Caldwell. Wanda's family will greet friends for a celebration of life from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Rd, Caldwell, ID. Memorials may be made in Wanda's name to The Idaho Foodbank or Salvation Army Boise Corps. To read the full obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019
