Wanda Lee Hetrick Meyer
1931 ~ 2020
Wanda Lee Hetrick Meyer, 89, died peacefully with family by her side on May 3, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with Cancer.
She was born on February 8, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho to George Franklin Cook and Viola Andrus. She was the oldest of four children. Wanda attended Pocatello High School, graduating in 1949. She was very active in extracurricular activities in high school, including the choir and the pep club. She had many good friends from grade school that she kept in contact with regularly throughout her life. It was in high school that she met Jay Dee Price from Arbon Valley, and they were later married in 1950.
Wanda and Jay lived and worked initially in Pocatello, and they had five children. They moved to Boise, Idaho in 1960 and later divorced.
It is at this time that Wanda worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Crane Creek Country Club, but this was only her day job. As a single mom, she worked two jobs for several years to provide for her family. She was a gifted singer and a natural entertainer, becoming the lead singer in a swing band that performed during the evenings and nights at various establishments around the Boise area.
She met Jerry Duane Hetrick in 1967, and they were married in 1968. Jerry had 3 children of his own, so the family grew to 8 children. She helped to raise her three stepsons, which she came to love as her own. It was during this time that Wanda worked alongside Jerry at Tri-City Meats Inc., which Jerry founded with his two partners in 1967. This became a very successful business for years to come, and one that Jerry, Wanda and the children were very proud of. The two of them enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors; snowmobiling and relaxing at their cabin on Cascade Lake. Wanda and Jerry were married for 34 years, until Jerry sadly passed away from Cancer in 2002.
It was not long after that she met and fell in love with Johnny Pete Meyer, her soul mate for the remainder of her life. They met when they were both out dancing at the Eagles Club, and were married in 2003. Wanda and Johnny enjoyed traveling, and went on multiple cruises all over the world. They also enjoyed spending time at home tending the garden, and working in the yard and garage. Wanda loved to entertain, and they hosted the annual meeting of the Welcome Club in their home for many years.
Wanda held various positions throughout her life. She helped to start the first Book Mobile in Garden City, and was a large contributor and decorator to the Festival of Trees. She was also a member of the Assistance League of Boise for over twenty years. Wanda worked as president, treasurer, and secretary of the Welcome Club of Boise, and was one of the primary organizers of the Boise River Festival. She enjoyed sewing and hosting large family holiday meals. She was a master Bridge player and teacher, and a long-time fan and supporter of Boise State athletics. Wanda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and was a devoted visiting teacher for many years.
Wanda spent the last year and a half of her life at MorningStar Senior Living of Boise. It was here that Johnny and Wanda met many new friends. The family would like to thank the staff of MorningStar for their caring and friendship during this last part of her Life. The care she received was exceptional, and they kept her safe and comfortable until the end.
Wanda was preceded in death by her two oldest sons, Michael Price and Andrew Price, and her sister Patsy Christiansen. Surviving family include her sister Georgann Felder and brother James Cook (Susan), sons Scott Price (Sharlene) and David Price (Sharon), daughter Tracy Verbanac, stepsons Randy Hetrick (Jeanie), Brian Hetrick (Geri) and Nick Hetrick (Stephanie), twenty grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be open to the public (subject to the necessary restrictions due to the Corona virus) and held Friday, May 8, 2020, from 6:00-8:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise. Due to the same restrictions, the funeral and graveside services will be open to Family Members Only. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 9, 1:00pm, also at Relyea Funeral Chapel. Please bring your own masks to the service if at all possible.
To offer condolences and to connect to the live stream video of the service, go to https://www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Wanda-Meyer.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 6, 2020.