Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Wanda Shepard


1934 - 2019
Wanda Shepard Obituary
Wanda June Shepard
1934 ~ 2019
Our mommy, Wanda J. Shepard, went to be with Jesus on November 17, 2019. We will forever miss her, our rock and backbone of our family. Mom was a sweet, gentle soul and protective. She loved us all like a lioness protecting her cubs. But even more than this, she loved Jesus. Because of her faith in Christ, we know we will see her again. She is survived by 5 children, Brynda Fauth, Bruce Shepard, Susie Borkenhagen, Penny Tweedt and Lori Perry, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No one will ever replace her.
Mom loved being outdoors with her flowers and watching the hummingbirds. She would marvel at God's creation around her. When mom was able, she loved to go fishing! Mom had a knack for catching the biggest fish. She enjoyed many fishing trips with her son Randy and daughter Brynda. She loved her vacations with her daughters Penny and Lori and family.
She taught us to work hard, stay strong and love the Lord.
Special thank you to her son Bruce for caring for mom and her home for several years. She loved you to the moon and back.
Special thank you to the Jesse Dunn Family for always being here for our family. Thank you for sharing Jesus with us so many years ago! We love you all so much!
Special thank you to Julie and Lydia, her in-home caregivers. She loved you like daughters. Special thank you to St. Luke's for caring for our mother the last two days of her life.
One day we will meet you on that Heavenly shore…
Love you most.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 11:00am, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St, Boise. Visitations will be held Monday, November 25, from 6:00-8:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, and from 10:00-10:50am, before the funeral service.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 22, 2019
