Warner Louis Terrell III
August 5, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Boise, Idaho - Warner Louis Terrell III passed away peacefully on Thursday November 19, 2020. Warner was born in Boise, Idaho on August 5, 1939 to Warner Louis Terrell, Jr. and Clara Mae Stevens. His father's family has been in Boise since 1903. He grew up in the River Street neighborhood South of the railroad tracks, a multi-racial community. He recalled trains passing by, spewing smoke on the houses. His childhood was spent tending his Grandmother's garden and helping his Grandfather bundle kindling for sale. It was his Grandfather who introduced him to his lifelong passions of fishing, bird hunting with his dogs and for big game. Other hobbies included golf, photography, geneology, and black history.
Warner was student body president at North Junior High and at St. Teresa's Academy when he graduated in 1957. He enjoyed Golden Gloves boxing and developed a passion for football and basketball. He earned an Associates of Arts certificate from Boise Junior College, then attended College of Idaho, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1962. He worked for St. Alphonsus Hospital as a Medical Laboratory Technologist for 11 years. This is where he met the love of his life, Grace Storrs, whom he married on November 24, 1974 at St. John's Cathedral in Boise, acquiring 4 step-children: Cheryl, Bradley, Pamela, and Valerie. During his time working for St. Alphonsus, he earned an MBA at Boise State University in 1973, then spent the next 24.5 years working for Idaho First National Bank (now US Bancorp). Ultimately he was promoted to Vice President and Manager of the Investment Department, receiving many awards and accolades along the way. He retired in 1998.
Warner developed lasting friendships with many of his classmates and colleagues throughout his life. He had a strong faith and trust in God. He was one of the nicest and most intelligent men you have ever met, with his engaging smile, quick wit, and great sense of humor. He spent his life in service to others and the community, volunteering his time and resources to support many different causes. He was one of the founding members and Treasurer of the Idaho Black History Museum. He held leadership positions with a variety of organizations including the Board of Directors of Mitchell Snow, Inc., Toastmasters, Boise Chamber of Commerce, Optimists, St. John's Parish Council, the Knights of Columbus, Administrative Management Society, Boise Centennial Celebration History and Education Committee, NAACP, United Way, Boise Citizens Policy Academy Alumni Association, and Boise Valley Fly Fishermen, Inc. Warner and Grace enjoyed many years volunteering with the Boise Police Department and Boise Citizens Police Academy doing Greenbelt Patrol, cleaning up graffiti, and in many other capacities. He was recognized many times for his generosity and service.
Warner and Grace traveled extensively. A favorite destination was Seattle. They attended the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the 1974 World's Fair in Spokane, drove the Alaskan Highway, attended a BSU football game in Hawaii, cruised to Alaska, Mexico, and the Carribean, as well as multiple fishing and hunting trips. They loved attending BSU and C of I football and basketball games, concerts, performances, and many other cultural and sporting events. The balance of his time was spent thinking about fishing, hunting, golfing, or traveling.
Warner was preceded in death by his parents, his step-daughter Cheryl Putman of Boise, and his great-grandson Andrew Hatcher of Tampa, FL.
Warner is survived by his loving wife, Grace; his sister, Connie Belle and her son Michael Belle; his step-children Bradley (Kris Meserole) Storrs of Wildwood, MO, Pamela (Terry) Miller of Meridian, Valerie (Keith) Hatcher of Meridian; 13 grand-children, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and his dog, Brandi.
A Viewing will be held at 5:00 PM, followed by a Rosary Prayer Service at 6:00 PM on Monday, November 30 at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E Ustick Rd, Meridian. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1 at The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, 807 N 8th St, Boise followed by interment at Morris Hill Cemetery. Please go to Warner's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
to see the live stream of the service.