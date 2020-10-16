Warren Burk NelsonOctober 19, 1928 – October 11, 2020Warren Burk Nelson, age 91, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020. Warren was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 19, 1928 to Theodore and Kathaleene (Culbertson) Nelson. Dad lived in the Shoshone area where his father worked for the Bureau of Reclamation on the Big Wood and Milner-Gooding Canals. They moved to Nyssa, Oregon during the construction of the Owyhee Project and to Emmett during the construction of the Black Canyon Project. The family moved to Notus when his father became the first manager of the Black Canyon Irrigation District. While living in Notus, his family attended the Notus First Baptist Church. There Dad put his trust in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.After graduating from Notus High School in 1946, he attended the College of Idaho where he majored in chemistry. He quit college when he and his brother, Stan, were given the opportunity to develop a farm in Sand Hollow area north of Caldwell. He and his brother cleared the sage brush and installed one of the first sprinkler irrigation systems in Idaho.Warren married Velma Siebenberg at the Notus First Baptist Church on March 23, 1950. They started their life together farming in Sand Hollow. Four sons (Thomas, Jay, Joseph and Jeffery) and one daughter (Kathleen) were born to them during this time. In 1964, they sold the farm and moved the family to Meridian. The family attended Baptist Temple in Boise and, later Meridian First Baptist Church.In 1966, Dad returned to college and earned a business degree at Boise State College. He worked at Ames Irrigation and then worked for General Tire as a credit manager until his retirement in 1985.In retirement, Warren built Velma's dream cabin at Star Ranch (near Placerville), Idaho where they moved in1996. He bought a sawmill and built another cabin using insulated logs that he designed and manufactured on his cabin site in Star Ranch, Idaho. He also participated in the construction and renovation of several buildings at Camp Pinewood in McCall.Warren was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, son, Jay, and daughter, Kathleen. He is survived by Thomas (Rosalee) Nelson of Boise, Joseph (Nina) Nelson of Meridian, Jeffery Nelson of Caldwell, 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations can be made to Camp Pinewood, PO Box 549, McCall, ID 83638. Memorial services will be held at Meridian First Baptist Church, 428 W. Pine Avenue, Meridian, ID, Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Meridian Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Alden-Wagoneer Funeral Chapel, 208-376-5400.The family thanks the St Luke's Hospice team and the employees at Regency at Columbia Village, for their help and support.