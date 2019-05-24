Warren "Butch" Eason

1943-2019

Warren Eason of Boise, Idaho passed away on May 21, 2019. Warren was born in Burbank, Ca to Leon and Lyla Eason on June 13, 1943. He met and married Kay Sexton Eason after just three dates. They celebrated 54 years of marriage on May 3rd.

He left high school at the age of 15 and started working with his father as an auto painter. At the age of 17, he joined the army and served three years in Germany. He moved his family to Boise in 1969, and worked in various body shops in the area; retiring in 2004.

Warren was preceded in death by a sister Barbara DiLorenzo, his father Leon Eason, and mother Lyla Eason. He is survived by his wife Kay; son Brian (Audrey) Eason; daughter Leslie (Bob) Perkins; the loves of his life, grandchildren Kaylee and Cash Perkins; sister Cheryl Hayes of Pocatello; three step grand children; Corey (Samantha) Barnes; Dexter Barnes, and Shelbi Barnes; and two step great grandchildren Hadley and Hazel Barnes; nieces Michael Salinas, Dyana Cellan, and Kristen Hayes; and several great nieces and nephews.

Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho. No services will be held per his request, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .