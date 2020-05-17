Warren J. Whitman Jr.
1948 - 2020
Warren J. Whitman, Jr.
1948 - 2020
Warren passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at home with his loved one's surrounding him.
He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and love for everyone around him. He loved to ride his Harley and feel the wind on his face. Also enjoying the slow ride on his bicycle and being outdoors, camping, fishing, riding his 4-wheeler and volunteering at St. Vincent's. His favorite place to go was the ocean.
He had an especially amazing connection with his grandkids, whom he loved dearly.
Memorial services will be held at later date when we can all get together and raise a glass to Warren.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Warren's family on his memorial website at www.summersfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 917-2525
