Warren L Hicks

June 27, 1930--April 19, 2019

Warren was born in Boise on June 27, 1930 to Vern and Fern Hicks and was the oldest of four brothers. He grew up on the family farm in Eagle with brothers Clayne, Virgil, and Dale. As a young man he worked on the farm and a sawmill in Prairie, ID. Warren lived in Eagle most of his life and was a volunteer fireman for many years and involved with Eagle Days for many years. Warren had three children: daughter Fern, sons Jerry and Tom. He learned to be a butcher and meat cutter starting out at Liberty Pack in Eagle and over his lifetime worked for many different companies. He started his own custom meat shop with brother Clayne. Warren finally retired at the age of 82. Warren's passions, besides work and family, were fishing and elk hunting. He especially enjoyed crappie fishing at Owyhee Reservoir with brother Virgil and special nephews Mike and Doug Hicks. In the fall hunting camp at Placerville with family and friends became the most important thing in his life. Getting up early in the morning with best friend Stan Stevens to fix breakfast for the group before heading out for day's hunt and looking for the big bull was a joy for him. He enjoyed summer because he knew brothers Virgil and Clayne would be coming to mow his lawn every week even though his grandsons offered many times "No by God that's Virgil's job."

He loved to garden in the summer and sharing the harvest with family and wonderful neighbors. The family would like to thank all of you, especially Karen and Tammy.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, sons Jerry and Tom, brother Clayne , and granddaughter Jenny. He is survived by: daughter Fern Weatherby (Robert) of Kuna, grandson Scott Weatherby (Connie) of Kuna, granddaughter Katie Weatherby-Berryman (Dee) of Meridian, two great grandsons, three great granddaughters and four great great grandchildren; brothers Virgil (Jan) of Eagle and little brother Dale (Jo) of Ontario, and Clayne's wife Patty of Eagle; numerous nieces and nephews. At Warren's request his ashes have been placed with his father and mother and no services will be held.