Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Veteran's Cemetery
Wayne Arnold Knapp


1939 - 2020
Wayne Arnold Knapp Obituary
Wayne A. Knapp
6/10/1939 - 1/30/2020
Wayne A. Knapp, 80, told us he had "a ticket for the gate" and passed on Jan. 30, 2020, at a memory care home in Boise. A grateful man who loved people, Wayne's best times were sharing stories over coffee, especially if he got to do most of the talking.
From a big Dutch family in Chicago, Wayne was a paper boy, and attended Timothy Bible College before enlisting in the Army. He served in Germany in the Signal Corps and, after, came to Boise to fight fires. In a blind date at Quinn's, he met Minnie, and stayed in Boise to raise his family, moving 18 times(!) to capitalize on gains. A US Postal Service worker for 47 years, Wayne took pride in being a Union shop steward, and provided us a good life. Always forward thinking, Wayne was teased by brother Jerry for his compact cars ages ago, and he often used to bus or bike to work.
Wayne loved travel. Summer road trips were a family favorite, especially visiting Chicago. Music was important, he loved all kinds; Wayne sang with the Boise Chordsmen as a hobby. He was a spiritual seeker: philosophical with strong beliefs, but willing to consider other views. Hardly a day went by without Wayne taking Minnie out for coffee. A loquacious storyteller, he often forgot to eat, but he didn't mind his coffee getting cold. Later in life, a Dutch Bros windmill cup of joe was always welcome.
Surviving Wayne are his beloved wife of 58 years, Minnie, sons Vaughn (Renee) and Douglas (Vicky), daughter Renae (Wil), siblings Mae & Ted, plus grand- & great-grandchildren Amanda (Erik), Shaylee (Will), Carrie, Jakob, Ethan & Skyler. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the at .
Graveside service at Veteran's Cemetery on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2pm. Reception following at 3pm, Bowman's Funeral. Listen for the angels singing that day in celebration of Wayne!
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020
