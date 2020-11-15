Wayne Dale Jagels1944-2020"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day... unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear." AnonymousWayne Dale Jagels, our loving husband, father, and grandfather, was called to heaven on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Wayne was born April 5, 1944 in Wendell, Idaho to John and Leona (Schroeder) Jagels of Buhl, Idaho, joining two sisters, Vernita and Arlene. Wayne was raised on the family farm and learned the importance of working hard yet putting God and his family first. He attended Clover Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Buhl High School in 1962. He served in the Idaho Air National Guard for 6 years.He married Judy Meyer on Easter Sunday, April 1966 and they were married for 54 years. They were blessed with 3 children, Lori, Tara and Todd. He was an amazing husband and father and supported us in everything we did. He became a child of God at an early age and throughout his life loved God, his family, friends and anyone God brought into his life. Wayne was involved in numerous church organizations and activities. Music was always important to him. He enjoyed playing basketball, slow pitch softball, bowling, duck and goose hunting, watching sports and loved camping and fishing any chance he had. He attended the kids and grandkids' sports and activities and was their biggest encourager. Wayne was a true Green Bay Packer fan.Wayne raised sheep early in his farming career and grew hay, grain, peas and beans for 40 years. He was also employed by several local businesses as their Field Representative, working with farmers in the Magic Valley. He served on the Board of Directors of the Idaho Crop Improvement Association for 2 terms. His retirement was spent in the mountains of Garden Valley, Idaho, enjoying the beauty and activities all around him. He loved sharing it with family and friends. As his health weakened with Alzheimer's, he & Judy moved from their "Peaceful Retreat" to Garden City, Idaho, to be closer to family.He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leona Jagels, brother, Kenneth Jagels and sister, Vernita (Jagels) Meier and one nephew.Wayne's family left behind include his wife, Judy; his children, Lori (Mike) Mers, Tara (Jeff) Clifford and Todd (Traci) Jagels; grandchildren, Braden Clifford, Bryce Mers, Shianne Clifford, Brendan Jagels, Kasen Clifford, Stacia Mers and Madisan Jagels; sister, Arlene (Jagels) Powell; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to Covid -19, a private burial is planned for a later time. Memorial gifts may be made in Wayne's memory to: Camp Perkins Lutheran Outdoor Ministries, 219 S. River St., Ste. 203, Hailey, ID 83333Wayne's family would like to thank everyone at Spring Creek Memory Care and St. Luke's Hospice in Boise for the loving care they gave to Wayne and all our family throughout his illness. We will be forever grateful; you are a blessing to us. We have peace and comfort knowing Wayne is healed and with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, in his eternal home. Wayne will always be remembered for his loving, kind and gentle spirit and his big smile."For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16 NIV