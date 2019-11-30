Home

Wendell Allan Wiley


2000 - 2019
Wendell Allen Wiley, 19, of Garden City, passed away at his home in Garden City, on Wednesday November 20, 2019. Services were held Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.
Wendell was born July 16, 2000, in Boise, to Carissa Wiley and Jeffrey Wiley. He grew up in Idaho and Kentucky. He is a graduate of Idaho Youth Challenge Academy and aspired to be a Calvary Scout in the United States Army.
Wendell always lit up the room when he walked in and knew how to make people laugh. He was a very caring young man who would give the last of what he had to try to help anyone who needed it.
Wendell is survived by his mother Carissa Wiley, father Jeffrey Wiley, brother Christopher Baxter, sister Jessica Wiley, sister in-law Misty Baxter, niece Sophie Baxter, nephew Sawyer Baxter, grandmother Brenda Baxter, grandmother Linda Stollar, grandfather Gary Adamson, grandfather Randell Wiley, aunts Cami Cherry, Sara Wiley, Sandra Boide, uncles Jason Baxter, Alex Wiley, numerous cousins, great aunts, great uncles and many friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt Christie Dockstader, great-grandfather Ron Dockstader, great-grandfather Chester Wiley and great-great-grandfather Wendell Cole.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 30, 2019
