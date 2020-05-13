Wenden Morgan Nye
1932 - 2020
Wenden Morgan Nye, 87, of Meridian, ID, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Wenden was born July 17, 1932, in Liberty, ID, the son of Irl and Mildred Nye. He was the youngest of three siblings, with two older sisters, Velma and Lozella, who preceded him in death. On June 10, 1952, he married Sharlene Rich in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. At the time of his death, Wenden and his "Better Half" Sharlene had been happily married for nearly 68 years. They had four children. He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He grew up as a third-generation Idahoan, working in his father's blacksmith shop. One of the "specialties" designed in the blacksmith shop was a "kit" used to convert horse-drawn wagons on wheels - to wagons on skis for use during the long Bear Lake winters. He later worked as a log truck driver to help support the family-owned sawmill in Liberty.
Wenden graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He was enrolled in ROTC during his four years of college and entered the U.S. Army full time upon graduation. He was commissioned as an officer with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He served as a military accounting officer / auditor during the 1950's and was discharged from active duty with the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Following discharge from active duty, he moved his family to Boise, Idaho, where he was employed by Western Equipment as an accountant. Wenden continued his military service until 1962 as an officer in the Idaho Army Reserve. He later worked for Intermountain Gas as a data processor, helping usher the company into the era of computerization. From there, he went on to work for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Boise. He later worked for the Social Security Administration in Seattle, WA; Twin Falls, ID; and finally, Boise, ID; until his retirement from Social Security in 1994.
Wenden loved the state of Idaho, always exploring the backroads and learning more of the state's history. Sunday afternoon drives through the mountains were a treasured family tradition. He was passionate in providing service. In addition to serving his country in the U.S. Army, he tirelessly served his family, his church, his community and the world. Throughout his life, he served in many leadership positions in his church. He and Sharlene volunteered regularly for 15 years in the Boise, Idaho LDS Temple. The highlight of his church service was when he and Sharlene served a church mission in Houston, TX. Until his health began to fail, he volunteered faithfully, serving in the Bishop's Storehouse in Boise. He was a poll worker. Wenden and Sharlene volunteered making deliveries for Meals-on-Wheels. He did volunteer work, assisting in and training others to computer index Ellis Island immigration documents from the original handwritten records. This project made this genealogical information accessible to the world.
Wenden is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Sharlene Nye, his son Brent (Stephanie) of Boise, ID; son Kevin (Roxenna) of Meridian, ID; daughter Julie (Nyle Taylor) of Pocatello, ID; and son Michael (Leslie) of Kimberly, ID. He had 15 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Wenden was preceded in death by grandson Dane Taylor and great-granddaughter Elsie Taylor.
A private family funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be streamed online at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Wenden-Nye. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Boise, ID.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 13, 2020.